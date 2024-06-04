Left Menu

Haryana's High Stakes Election: Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly bypoll has started at 91 designated centres with stringent security measures in place. Over 10,000 police personnel are ensuring smooth operations. High-profile candidates include Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Kumari Selja.

The counting of votes for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly bypoll began at 8 am on Tuesday. The process is being conducted at 91 designated centres under tight security, officials reported.

The state has deployed more than 10,000 police personnel to ensure a smooth operation at the counting centres. Significant candidates in the fray include former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurugram, Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad, and Congress stalwarts Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, also contested the assembly bypoll for the Karnal seat necessitated by Khattar's resignation as MLA. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

