Nagaland Awaits: Votes Begin Counting for Lone Lok Sabha Seat

The vote counting for Nagaland's single Lok Sabha constituency started Tuesday morning. The polling for this seat took place on April 19.

Updated: 04-06-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:31 IST
In an eagerly anticipated event, the counting of votes commenced on Tuesday morning for Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha constituency, as confirmed by election officials.

This follows the polling that was held on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

