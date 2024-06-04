Nagaland Awaits: Votes Begin Counting for Lone Lok Sabha Seat
The vote counting for Nagaland's single Lok Sabha constituency started Tuesday morning. The polling for this seat took place on April 19.
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In an eagerly anticipated event, the counting of votes commenced on Tuesday morning for Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha constituency, as confirmed by election officials.
This follows the polling that was held on April 19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in J-K records all time highest voter turnout of 59 per cent: JK CEO P K Pole.
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
Key Issues in East Delhi Constituency: Parking, Pollution, and Crime
Maneka Gandhi's Sultanpur Battle: Uniting Constituency Issues
Mumbai Court Lifts Liquor Ban Post Election Results