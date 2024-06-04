Meghalaya Vote Count Begins for Key Lok Sabha Constituencies

The critical counting of votes for two crucial Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya commenced early Tuesday morning, according to official sources.

The polling for the Shillong and Tura seats took place on April 19, setting the stage for an awaited outcome.

As the counting progresses, the political landscape in these constituencies will become clearer, influencing future governance.

