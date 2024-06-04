Tripura Lok Sabha Vote Tally Begins Amid High Stakes
Vote counting for two Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura began on Tuesday morning after polling was conducted on April 19 and 26.
In Tripura, the counting of votes for two Lok Sabha constituencies commenced on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by officials.
The polling for these seats took place on April 19 and 26, with voters coming forth to cast their ballots.
The results are highly anticipated as they could significantly impact the political landscape of the region.
