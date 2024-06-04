BJP Leads in Telangana Lok Sabha Seats as Congress Trails in Khammam
The BJP was leading in three Lok Sabha seats in Telangana as of Tuesday, with initial counting trends showing the party ahead in Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Malkajgiri. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress party was leading in Khammam. The counting of votes from the May 13 elections continues.
The BJP appeared to be taking the lead in three of Telangana's Lok Sabha seats as of Tuesday, according to early trends from the vote count. BJP candidates were ahead in Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Malkajgiri constituencies.
In contrast, Congress, the ruling party in the state, was leading in the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.
As the counting proceeds for the 17 parliamentary segments from the May 13 elections, the political landscape in Telangana remains closely contested.
