High-Stakes Election Battle in Andhra Pradesh: MLC Seats Up for Grabs

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a high-stakes election as voters prepare to cast their ballots for crucial MLC seats in the undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, as well as in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. The vote is slated for Thursday.

Approximately 6.62 lakh electors are expected to vote in the graduate constituency elections, while 22,493 voters will participate in the teacher constituency election for the Legislative Council. Notable among the contestants is TDP leader A Rajendra Prasad, representing the NDA alliance, vying for the Krishna-Guntur graduate MLC seat with backing from TDP, Janasena, and BJP.

K S Lakshman Rao of the Progressive Democratic Front is challenging Prasad. In the undivided East and West Godavari race, P Rajasekharam stands as a contender. Notably, the YSRCP is not participating in this round of MLC polls. The Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes for March 3, setting the stage for an intense political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)