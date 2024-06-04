BJP Leads in Assam Lok Sabha Elections as Counting Progresses

In the ongoing Assam Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP and its allies, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), are leading in nine of the 14 constituencies, according to election officials.

The BJP is ahead in seven constituencies, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal leading in Dibrugarh and Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga. Other notable figures showing strong performances include MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur and sitting MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur.

The NDA constituents AGP and UPPL are also maintaining initial leads in Barpeta and Kokrajhar. Opposition Congress is leading in four constituencies, and an independent candidate is ahead in one. Counting continues in 152 halls with 1,941 counting tables across 52 centers.

