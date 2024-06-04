"Give me an opportunity to win," urges Congress' Mira Borthakur Goswami in Guwahati

Amidst the ongoing vote counting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate for Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency, Mira Borthakur Goswami thanked the state leadership and urged people to give her an opportunity to win. Speaking with ANI, Goswami said, "First of all, I want to thank the central and state leadership for giving me the opportunity to contest from the Guwahati constituency."

"I want to appeal to the people of the Guwahati constituency that please give me an opportunity and make me win. I am seeking blessing from everyone and I believe that we will win this fight." Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

The counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election. Two exit polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. (ANI)

