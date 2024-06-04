"For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset": Amit Shah expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government at the Centre as per the trends, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is the result of the hard work of party workers. In a post on X, Shah said, "This victory of BJP for the third time is the result of the tireless hard work of our workers. For this victory, I congratulate the National President of BJP JP Nadda ji and all the BJP workers working hard in every part of the country."

"For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset. The hard work with which all of you have sought blessings of the people for Modi Ji by going door to door, street to street from North to South and East to West is truly commendable. I heartily congratulate all of you for this effort," Shah added. Amit Shah won Gujarat's Gandhinagar seat by a huge margin of 7,44,716 votes.

Shah gathered 10,10,972 votes beating Congress' Sonal Patel who got 2,66,256. According to ECI data, the BJP has won 130 seats while the Congress has won 55 seats so far.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats, indicating significant gains for the latter, according to the latest trends. The Congress, which secured only 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is currently leading in 99 seat.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, securing 282 seats in 2014 and improving its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. Setting a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections, the BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contested the Lok Sabha elections for a third consecutive term in office. The polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

