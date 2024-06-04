Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation Lauds Unexpected Victories in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, stated that the mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is clear, though not as expected. He highlighted impressive successes in Uttar Pradesh, despite falling short in Bihar. Notable victories include a Dalit candidate's win in Ayodhya.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:03 IST
Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, announced on Tuesday that the 2024 Lok Sabha election mandate is clear, though the scale was not as anticipated. Bhattacharya acknowledged that the election results did not meet their expectations in Bihar but praised the outcomes in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have not done that well in Bihar. We were hoping to perform better as an alliance, although we have done well in south Bihar," he revealed in an interview with PTI. He added that the opposition bloc's performance in Uttar Pradesh was exceptional.

"We have done exceptionally well in Uttar Pradesh. A Dalit candidate winning from Ayodhya is a significant achievement," Bhattacharya stated. In a notable victory, Awadhesh Prasad of the Samajwadi Party (SP) won the Faizabad parliamentary seat by a margin of over 54,567 votes against the BJP's Lallu Singh, per the Election Commission (EC). Singh had previously held the Faizabad seat in Ayodhya district.

Bhattacharya emphasized, "Overall, the mandate is quite clear. Though the scale is not as expected, the direction is quite clear."

In Bihar, the INDIA bloc was ahead in approximately 10 seats. The Congress secured one seat and was leading on two, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led on four, and the CPI(ML) Liberation led on two seats as of late Tuesday. Independent candidate Pappu Yadav also emerged victorious.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured the remaining seats in Bihar, which elects 40 members to the Lok Sabha. The BJP and JD(U) were ahead on 12 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led on five, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) secured one seat.

