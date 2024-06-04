"Poll result has destroyed Modi's popularity; people accepted Rahul Gandhi": K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the people of the country have accepted Congress and Rahul Gandhi to a large extent and the result has destroyed "Modi's popularity". Addressing a press conference, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Rahul Gandhi's two yatras have yielded results. The people of the country have accepted Congress and Rahul Gandhi to a large extent. In both constituencies, Rahul Gandhi won by a huge margin. With the constitution in hand, Rahul Gandhi campaigned in the entire country."

"Congress votes have increased in the entire country. Even though BJP has won more seats in the state, BJP's vote share has declined," he added. Launching attacks on the BJP, the Karnataka CM said that BJP did not get a majority, even in the name of Modi.

"BJP failed to obtain a simple majority. Modi wave was not seen anywhere in the country. Thus, it is obvious that this result has destroyed Modi's popularity. At the end of the election, Modi asked for votes in the name of religion and God and directly spoke against other religions. Even though he falsely claimed that the Congress would take away the reservations of the backward, Modi did not get a majority. NDA lost 64 seats from last time. This is BJP's defeat at the national level," CM Siddaramaiah said. He also asserted that PM Modi has no moral right to become the Prime Minister again.

"Due to this defeat, Modi has no moral right to become the Prime Minister again. Opposition leaders and chief ministers were jailed. In the name of ED, IT, CBI, they threatened and intimidated, but the people of the country did not give majority to BJP. BJP lost in Ayodhya despite the Rammandir inauguration," he added. In the 2019 general election, the BJP had won 303 seats on its own while the NDA won 353 seats.

The Congress had bagged 52 seats and the UPA it led had won 91 seats. (ANI)

