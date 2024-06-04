Stunning Upset: JMM-led Alliance Sweeps Jharkhand's Tribal Strongholds
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance defeated the BJP in Jharkhand's five tribal constituencies. Despite the BJP's focus on corruption and law and order, the JMM won Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal, and Dumka. Key figures like Hemant Soren played a significant role in galvanizing tribal sentiments.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance pulled off a major win in Jharkhand's five tribal constituencies, marking a significant setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The JMM secured victories in Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal, and Dumka, showcasing a strong electoral performance.
The BJP focused its campaign on corruption and law and order, pointing to raids on former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren. However, the JMM successfully tapped into tribal sentiments by highlighting injustices against Soren.
In key races, Congress candidates won in Khunti and Lohardaga. Heavyweights like Union minister Arjun Munda in Khunti and BJP's Samir Oraon in Lohardaga faced resounding defeats. Meanwhile, JMM's Joba Majhi, Vijay Hansdak, and Nalin Soren emerged victorious in Singhbhum, Rajmahal, and Dumka, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former AAP Leader Jagbir Singh Brar Joins BJP Amidst Lok Sabha Elections
Chadha Rallies for AAP-Congress Alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Women's Under-Representation in India’s Lok Sabha Elections: A Call for Action
Under-Representation of Women in Lok Sabha Elections: A Persistent Issue
Record-Breaking Lok Sabha Elections: 8,360 Candidates Vie for 2024