Stunning Upset: JMM-led Alliance Sweeps Jharkhand's Tribal Strongholds

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance pulled off a major win in Jharkhand's five tribal constituencies, marking a significant setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The JMM secured victories in Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal, and Dumka, showcasing a strong electoral performance.

The BJP focused its campaign on corruption and law and order, pointing to raids on former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren. However, the JMM successfully tapped into tribal sentiments by highlighting injustices against Soren.

In key races, Congress candidates won in Khunti and Lohardaga. Heavyweights like Union minister Arjun Munda in Khunti and BJP's Samir Oraon in Lohardaga faced resounding defeats. Meanwhile, JMM's Joba Majhi, Vijay Hansdak, and Nalin Soren emerged victorious in Singhbhum, Rajmahal, and Dumka, respectively.

