Left Menu

Shantanu Thakur's Resounding Victory in Bongaon

Union minister and Matua Community leader Shantanu Thakur retained the Bongaon seat with a margin of over 73,000 votes. Thakur, a prominent proponent of the Citizenship Amendment Act, holds significant influence within the Matua community. His win signifies important support for BJP’s ideological agenda in the region.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:47 IST
Shantanu Thakur's Resounding Victory in Bongaon
Shantanu Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Matua Community leader, Shantanu Thakur, has successfully retained the refugee-dominated Bongaon seat. This victory serves as a critical validation of the BJP's key agenda following the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules.

Thakur secured the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat by a margin exceeding 73,000 votes, gathering 7,19,505 votes compared to his closest TMC rival Biswajit Das who received 6,45,812 votes.

Known for his unwavering support of the CAA, Thakur was appointed the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in July 2019. His continued influence in the All India Matua Mahasangha and his political lineage, with his father being a former TMC minister and his brother a BJP MLA, underscore his pivotal role in regional politics.

As Bongaon becomes a focal point of intense political manoeuvring ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP, buoyed by the recent CAA notification, positions itself as the hope for Matuas, tapping into their aspirations for recognition and security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024