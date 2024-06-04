Shantanu Thakur's Resounding Victory in Bongaon

Union Minister and Matua Community leader, Shantanu Thakur, has successfully retained the refugee-dominated Bongaon seat. This victory serves as a critical validation of the BJP's key agenda following the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules.

Thakur secured the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat by a margin exceeding 73,000 votes, gathering 7,19,505 votes compared to his closest TMC rival Biswajit Das who received 6,45,812 votes.

Known for his unwavering support of the CAA, Thakur was appointed the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in July 2019. His continued influence in the All India Matua Mahasangha and his political lineage, with his father being a former TMC minister and his brother a BJP MLA, underscore his pivotal role in regional politics.

As Bongaon becomes a focal point of intense political manoeuvring ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP, buoyed by the recent CAA notification, positions itself as the hope for Matuas, tapping into their aspirations for recognition and security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)