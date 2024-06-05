Supriya Sule set to prevail in prestige battle of Baramati; jolt to cousin Ajit Pawar

Overcoming the challenge posed by her estranged cousin, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule was all set on Tuesday to retain her Baramati Lok Sabha seat by more than 1.5 lakh votes.

Sule had a decisive lead over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and a political debutant, in the battle that had become the most high-profile contest in Maharashtra.

Ajit, Sule's cousin who rebelled against her father Sharad Pawar last year and split the party, is known to enjoy a lot of support in the family bastion of Baramati, and hence many political observers felt that Sule would find it difficult to win the fourth consecutive term.

For Ajit Pawar, his wife's defeat would be a major setback. His son Parth Pawar had lost as the candidate of the undivided NCP from the Maval constituency in the 2019 general elections.

The high-octane contest in Baramati this time saw members of the Pawar family trading barbs.

Both factions did not leave any stone unturned as Sharad Pawar himself reached out to voters, while Ajit Pawar held numerous public meetings. Imagine that I am contesting myself and cast your vote, Ajit had appealed to his supporters. Barring the Khadakwasla assembly segment, Sule led in all other assembly segments, namely, Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Bhor and Purandar.

NCP(SP) workers started celebration much before the result was officially announced. Speaking to reporters after it became clear that she was winning, Sule thanked the people of her constituency. ''I am thankful to the people of Baramati. After the victory, our collective responsibilities have increased. Let bygones be bygones. Whatever happened during the elections did not befit Maharashtra's politics and it should be avoided in the upcoming state elections, and for that we will take utmost precaution,'' she said.

It was everyone's responsibility to uphold the 'aan, baan, shaan' (honour, pride and prestige) and culture of Maharashtra during elections, Sule said, adding that ''we upheld that tradition in these elections and will continue to uphold it in the upcoming elections.'' The workers who stood by her father in this critical phase were the party's real strength, she said.

In his reaction, Sharad Pawar said he was not expecting any other result in Baramati as he was associated with the constituency for the last 60 years. ''Whether I campaign or not, I know the mentality of the common voters here, as they take the right call,'' Pawar said.

