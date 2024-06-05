Women Achieve Historic Wins in Lok Sabha Elections Against All Odds

In a significant development, women candidates from various political parties have achieved remarkable victories in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Among the winners are Congress' Kumari Selja, who secured Haryana's Sirsa seat with over 2.5 lakh votes, and BJP's Kangana Ranaut, a debut candidate, who triumphed in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency by 74,755 votes.

Veteran BJP actor and incumbent MP from Mathura retained her seat with a massive 5.1 lakh votes, showcasing the increasing role of women in Indian politics. However, not all incumbents retained their positions, with Smriti Irani and Maneka Gandhi among the parliamentarians who lost their seats.

Overall, over 30 women candidates were successful in their bids, a lower number compared to the previous 2019 elections where 78 women emerged victorious. As vote counting wrapped up after 12 hours, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, although it fell short of the 303 seats secured in the previous term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)