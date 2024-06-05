Global Events Galore: A Comprehensive Political and General News Diary
This diary provides a detailed overview of significant political, economic, and general news events happening worldwide. From high-profile visits of state leaders to international conferences, the diary is a one-stop guide for upcoming dates, ensuring you stay informed about global happenings.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 ** BEIJING - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will visit China. (to June 9)
** SINGAPORE - Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali will make an official visit to Singapore. (to June 6) ** GENEVA - ILO, International Labour Conference, 112th session. (to June 14)
** CARIO - Cyprus Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos visits Egypt (final day) ** BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Croatian President Zoran Milanovic visits Brazil and meets with Rio de Janeiro's governor, Claudio Castro.(to June 6) COLOMBO – Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer will be undertaking an official visit to Sri Lanka. (To June 6) SEOUL - President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on a working visit to South Korea. (To June 6) BEIJING – Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to China (final day)
BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Vice President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin will pay an official visit to China. (To June 8) BEIJING - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto will visit China. (To June 7) ALOFI/SUVA - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Niue and Fiji. (To June 7) BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will pay an official visit to China (To June 8) URUBAMBA, Peru - APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting (TMM) and Related Meetings. (To June 9) HELSINKI - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Finland and will have a meeting with the President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb. (To June 6) COLOMBO - Maldivian Foreign minister Moosa Sameer and Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabri will make statements to the media after holding official talks - 1100 GMT
PARIS - U.S President Joe Biden visits France. (To June 9) BERLIN - International Air Show (To June 9). GLOBAL - World Environment Day. SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2024 (to June 16) - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JUNE 6 ** ANKARA - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
** KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers a keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Roundtable conference in Kuala Lumpur, organised by the Institute of Strategic & International Studies Malaysia - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gives keynote remarks at Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) and Brookings Institution conference on "Artificial Intelligence and Financial Stability." - 1735 GMT
HELSINKI - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish President Alexander Stubb hold press conference during Stoltenberg's visit to Finland. HANOI – New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits Vietnam and will meet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the foreign minister and the chairman of the Communist Party's external relations commission
SEOUL - South Korea marks the 69th anniversary of Memorial Day. KAMPALA - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to give a state of the nation address in parliament.
EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 7
** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris for talks on the war-battered nation's needs ** PARIS – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gives speech at Paris City Hall, in presence of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
KUALA LUMPUR – New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits Malaysia and meets Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the foreign minister (to June 8) PORT LOUIS - Mauritius' Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy to present the 2024/25(July-June) budget to parliament. – 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JUNE 8 PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JUNE 9 SAN MARINO - Sammarinese Grand and General Council election. MANILA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits Philippines. (To June 10)
BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election. BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JUNE 10 NEW YORK, U.S - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to travel to the United States for a working visit to the states of Georgia and New York. (To June 13)
CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 MADRID - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Spain to hold talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (to June 13).
GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13
** LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To June 14) NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT MANILA - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visits Manila. – 0330 GMT
DODOMA - Tanzania's Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. – 1300 GMT KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament.
BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 14
BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy by the invitation of the Rome government. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels.
SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23) GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 9th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 17 GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JUNE 18 CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20
GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21
GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25
LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28
IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JULY 15 ** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 16 ** BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21
** VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27) ** VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JULY 22 ** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.
