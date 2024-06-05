BJP's Shankar Lalwani Secures Landslide Victory in Indore

The Congress candidate's decision to withdraw played a pivotal role in the overwhelming victory that BJP's Shankar Lalwani secured in the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, according to Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Emerging victorious by a whopping 11.75 lakh votes against his closest BSP contender, Lalwani's win was further secured by the Congress candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, pulling out at the last possible moment. This move left the opposition without a candidate in Indore and effectively handed the BJP a near walk-over. Subsequently, Bam joined the BJP.

Vijayvargiya, at an official World Environment Day event where Bam was also present, commented, ''Lalwani's record-breaking margin owes its victory to Bam as well. Let's applaud Bam again.'' During the event, the minister also announced the renovation of an ancient stepwell, part of the state's 'Namami Gange' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)