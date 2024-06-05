Left Menu

BJP's Shankar Lalwani Secures Landslide Victory in Indore

The withdrawal of the Congress candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, contributed significantly to the landslide victory of BJP's Shankar Lalwani in Indore Lok Sabha constituency. Lalwani won by a massive 11.75 lakh votes. Bam's last-minute withdrawal handed the BJP an almost uncontested win, after which Bam joined the BJP.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:46 IST
BJP's Shankar Lalwani Secures Landslide Victory in Indore
Shankar Lalwani
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress candidate's decision to withdraw played a pivotal role in the overwhelming victory that BJP's Shankar Lalwani secured in the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, according to Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Emerging victorious by a whopping 11.75 lakh votes against his closest BSP contender, Lalwani's win was further secured by the Congress candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, pulling out at the last possible moment. This move left the opposition without a candidate in Indore and effectively handed the BJP a near walk-over. Subsequently, Bam joined the BJP.

Vijayvargiya, at an official World Environment Day event where Bam was also present, commented, ''Lalwani's record-breaking margin owes its victory to Bam as well. Let's applaud Bam again.'' During the event, the minister also announced the renovation of an ancient stepwell, part of the state's 'Namami Gange' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024