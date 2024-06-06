Left Menu

Magisterial probe ordered into youth's death in police custody in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:16 IST
Authorities on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a youth in police custody earlier this week in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The magisterial probe was ordered under Section 176 CrPC following the death of Imtiyaz Ahmad Pala in police custody on Monday night, the officials said.

While police has not commented on the circumstances leading to Pala's death, the family of the deceased alleged that he died due to torture in custody.

A postmortem was done on the body on Tuesday and it was handed over to the family for last rites.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded an impartial probe into the custodial death.

''Imtiaz Ahmed an accused in a narcotics case from Pulwama has died in police custody while another is battling for his life at the Base Hospital in Badami Bagh. Imtiaz's family claims he suffered grievous injuries during interrogation. An impartial probe must be initiated to get to the bottom of the truth,'' Mufti posted on X.

