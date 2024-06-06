Confidence Boost: U.S. Ambassador Endorses Mexico's President-Elect Sheinbaum

Investors should have confidence in Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's incoming administration, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico said on Wednesday, after the peso and local stocks fell sharply following Sunday's election results.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said that Sheinbaum's naming of current Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O to stay in his post was a "good signal of what's to come."

