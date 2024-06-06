Priyanka Gandhi Hails UP's Valorous Stand: A Message to India

In a remarkable development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commended the people of Uttar Pradesh for sending a robust message to the entire nation: the Constitution must be preserved. This assertion comes amid a notable decline in seats for the BJP-led NDA, which managed to secure only 36 seats, while the opposition's INDIA bloc clinched 43, further underscoring a significant electoral shift.

Expressing her gratitude, Gandhi took to X to salute her fellow Congress members in Uttar Pradesh for their unwavering dedication. Despite working under harsh conditions and facing numerous challenges, including imprisonment and house arrests, they stood firm and did not succumb to pressure. Their unyielding spirit, she observed, shone through in one of the most testing times.

Praising the electorate of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi highlighted their sagacity in recognizing the importance of public issues, reinstating an old political ideal where people's concerns take precedence. This electoral outcome, with Samajwadi Party leading the INDIA bloc and Congress securing key constituencies, reflects a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape.

