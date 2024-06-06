Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Hails UP's Valorous Stand: A Message to India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised the people of Uttar Pradesh for delivering a strong message of saving the Constitution. The BJP-led NDA faced a setback with fewer seats compared to the INDIA bloc. Gandhi saluted UP Congress workers for their resilience despite challenges, emphasizing the importance of public issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:29 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commended the people of Uttar Pradesh for sending a robust message to the entire nation: the Constitution must be preserved. This assertion comes amid a notable decline in seats for the BJP-led NDA, which managed to secure only 36 seats, while the opposition's INDIA bloc clinched 43, further underscoring a significant electoral shift.

Expressing her gratitude, Gandhi took to X to salute her fellow Congress members in Uttar Pradesh for their unwavering dedication. Despite working under harsh conditions and facing numerous challenges, including imprisonment and house arrests, they stood firm and did not succumb to pressure. Their unyielding spirit, she observed, shone through in one of the most testing times.

Praising the electorate of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi highlighted their sagacity in recognizing the importance of public issues, reinstating an old political ideal where people's concerns take precedence. This electoral outcome, with Samajwadi Party leading the INDIA bloc and Congress securing key constituencies, reflects a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

