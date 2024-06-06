Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Eyes Promising Seat Deal in Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole expects a favorable seat-sharing arrangement in the upcoming state assembly elections. The Congress, emerging as the largest party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance during the Lok Sabha polls, anticipates a merit-based deal. Recent achievements are attributed to effective party communication and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatras.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:32 IST
Nana Patole
Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, voiced his party's optimism for a favorable seat-sharing arrangement in the forthcoming state assembly elections. Patole emphasized the Congress's strengthened position within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, citing their emergence as the largest party in the state during Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking with reporters, Patole highlighted the hard work and dedication of the Congress cadre in effectively communicating their message to the electorate. The party's recent successes, he noted, were significantly bolstered by the efforts of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatras.

The MVA coalition, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), saw the Congress secure 13 seats in the latest assembly elections, a marked improvement from their single seat in 2019. Patole expressed confidence that the party's merits would ensure a favorable distribution of seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

