NPF Stands Firm with BJP in Manipur, Dispels Withdrawal Rumors
The Naga People's Front (NPF) reaffirmed its support for Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's BJP government in Manipur. Refuting social media claims of their withdrawal, NPF leader Awangbou Newmai stressed their ongoing alliance and warned of legal actions against misinformation spreaders.
- Country:
- India
The Naga People's Front (NPF) on Thursday reaffirmed its unwavering support for Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, vehemently refuting claims of withdrawal.
Awangbou Newmai, Water Resources Minister and NPF Manipur state president, declared, ''Social media posts about NPF withdrawing support from the N. Biren Singh-led government are false. There's no truth to it.''
Newmai emphasized, ''We remain staunch allies of the BJP, grateful for their support during elections and committed to continuing our partnership.'' He further warned, ''Legal repercussions await those responsible for spreading this misinformation.'' Expressing appreciation for BJP's consistent backing in the Lok Sabha elections, Newmai stated, ''We are actively investigating the origins of these deceitful rumors. Perpetrators will face legal action as per the law.''
The NPF holds five seats in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly while the BJP commands 32.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP opposed schemes brought by Congress for benefit of poor, spread misinformation: Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Garland Denies Trump's 'Deadly Force' Claim as Dangerous Misinformation
Rush for IPPB Accounts in Bengaluru Amid Election Rumors
Blinken Targets Russian Misinformation in Prague Summit
Paytm Refutes Stake Sale Rumors Amid Ongoing Speculation