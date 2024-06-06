NPF Stands Firm with BJP in Manipur, Dispels Withdrawal Rumors

The Naga People's Front (NPF) on Thursday reaffirmed its unwavering support for Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, vehemently refuting claims of withdrawal.

Awangbou Newmai, Water Resources Minister and NPF Manipur state president, declared, ''Social media posts about NPF withdrawing support from the N. Biren Singh-led government are false. There's no truth to it.''

Newmai emphasized, ''We remain staunch allies of the BJP, grateful for their support during elections and committed to continuing our partnership.'' He further warned, ''Legal repercussions await those responsible for spreading this misinformation.'' Expressing appreciation for BJP's consistent backing in the Lok Sabha elections, Newmai stated, ''We are actively investigating the origins of these deceitful rumors. Perpetrators will face legal action as per the law.''

The NPF holds five seats in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly while the BJP commands 32.

