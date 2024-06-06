Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia Elected to U.N. Security Council
The United Nations General Assembly elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia to the U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting on January 1, 2025. These nations will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, and Mozambique. The Security Council is responsible for making legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing force.
The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia to the 15-member U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2025. The Security Council is the only U.N. body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.
The remaining 10 members are elected, with five new members joining every year. Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia - who were all elected in uncontested slates - will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique. To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.
Denmark received 184 votes, Greece 182, Pakistan 182, Panama 183 and Somalia 179 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Climate Change Slashes Pakistan's Mango Production and Export Targets
Babar Azam’s Return as Captain Amidst Major Overhauls in Pakistan Cricket
Azam Khan's Dollar Controversy Sparks Outrage Among Pakistani Fans
Microsoft Acquires Carbon Removal Credits in Major Panama Reforestation Initiative
Hasan Ali Exits Pakistan Squad Ahead of England T20 Clash