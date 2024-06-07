Left Menu

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Georgian Nationals for Threatening Democracy

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on several dozen Georgian nationals, including members of the Georgian Dream party and parliament, for alleged actions undermining democracy. This move follows Georgia's recent passing of a controversial 'foreign agent' bill. The U.S. warns of additional actions if Georgia's leaders do not reconsider.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 01:50 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed visa restrictions on a few dozen people Georgian nationals it accused of undermining democracy, including members of the Georgian Dream party and members of parliament and law enforcement, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. Georgia last month passed a "foreign agent" bill that has stirred street protests from opponents who decry it as authoritarian and Russian-inspired. The Georgian Dream party that controls parliament says the legislation is needed to ensure transparency in foreign funding of NGOs and protect the country's sovereignty.

Washington, which has long criticized the law, launched a review

into bilateral cooperation with Georgia and announced a new visa ban policy. The first tranche of restrictions was imposed on Thursday on up to three dozen people, including members of Georgian Dream, members of parliament, law enforcement and private citizens, Miller said, declining to name any of those targeted.

"This includes individuals responsible for or complicit in... undermining democracy and Georgia, such as by undermining freedoms of peaceful assembly and association, violently attacking peaceful protesters, intimidating civil society representatives and deliberately spreading disinformation at the direction of the Georgian government," he said. He said the United States hopes Georgia's leaders will reconsider their actions. If not, he warned the U.S. is prepared to take additional actions.

