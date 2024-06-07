Left Menu

Wilders' Far-Right Party Makes Major Gains in Dutch EU Elections

Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom saw significant gains in the Dutch EU Parliament elections, according to exit polls. His party is in a close race with a center-left alliance. Wilders aims to use his position to weaken EU institutions from within, calling for more national autonomy on key issues.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 07-06-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 02:13 IST
An exit poll on Thursday suggested that Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom has made significant gains in the Dutch elections for the European Union parliament. The party is in a tight race with a center-left alliance, reflecting a shift in Dutch political dynamics.

The poll indicated Wilders' party secured seven seats, a substantial increase from just one in the previous parliament. The center-left alliance is predicted to win eight of the 31 seats available for the Netherlands in the European Parliament. Jubilant, Wilders expressed hopes of surging past the center-left in the final results.

Wilders, who has previously disrupted European politics, now seeks to strengthen his influence in the European Parliament to further his agenda of reducing EU power over member states. Final results for the broader EU election, involving 720 members, will be announced Sunday night.

