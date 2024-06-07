Left Menu

Javier Milei Heads to G7 Summit Amidst Market Reform Debate

Argentine President Javier Milei will attend the G7 summit in Italy next week, despite previous reports suggesting he had canceled the trip. After the summit, Milei will return to Argentina. A proposed market reform package backed by Milei faces a crucial vote next week, with opposition lawmakers seeking changes.

Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei will travel next week to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, a spokesman for the libertarian leader told Reuters on Thursday, contradicting reports that he had backed out of the trip.

Milei will return to Argentina after the summit, set to take place from June 13-15, the spokesman said. The president will return to Europe at a later date, he said.

A Milei-backed package of proposed market reforms faces a key vote next week, and opposition lawmakers are pushing to pull some key provisions from the text.

