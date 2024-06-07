Netanyahu to Address U.S. Congress on July 24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak to a joint session of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate on July 24, Republican leaders announced. This address will be delivered as part of a session organized by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 07:19 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the U.S. Congress on July 24, Republican leaders said on Thursday.
Netanyahu will speak to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Louisiana Senate Passes Bill to Classify Abortion Pills as Controlled Substances
East Turkistan Government in Exile urgently calls on US Senate to pass Uyghur Policy Act without delay
Joe Manchin Goes Independent: Shakes Up U.S. Senate Dynamics
Chief Justice Roberts Declines Senate Request on Alito Recusal
Andy Kim & Jon Tester: The Democrats' Hope in Senate Battles