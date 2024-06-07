Left Menu

Netanyahu to Address US Congress Amid Tensions in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24, amid rising political divisions and ongoing conflict with Hamas. The speech, invited by congressional leaders, will highlight growing tensions, US-Israel relations, and potential peace deal proposals influenced by President Biden.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 08:25 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, a crucial juncture amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Congressional leaders finalized the date last Thursday, following a formal invitation. This development underscores wartime solidarity with Israel, despite increasing political rifts over the military actions in Gaza.

"The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia, and China, threaten the security, peace, and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world," stated House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries in their invitation. They highlighted the significance of Netanyahu's visit in reinforcing America's unwavering support for Israel and discussing the broader vision for regional peace and democracy.

Netanyahu's address comes amid a climate of intense scrutiny within the Capitol. The contentious nature of his visit is anticipated to draw both political protests and public demonstrations, reflecting deepening partisan divisions over the ongoing war. President Joe Biden's recent peace proposal adds another layer of complexity, pressuring Netanyahu to consider a cease-fire and negotiate the release of hostages, amidst dissent from his far-right coalition members.

