NDA Gathers to Elect Modi for Third Term as Prime Minister

The newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader for a third term as Prime Minister. The swearing-in ceremony is expected on Sunday, further solidifying NDA's position despite recent electoral setbacks.

Updated: 07-06-2024 08:36 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to convene on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his third term as Prime Minister. Sources indicate that the swearing-in ceremony could take place as early as Sunday.

Following Modi's election as the NDA leader, senior alliance members such as TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join him in a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present a list of supporting parliamentarians. This gathering highlights the continued support Narendra Modi enjoys within the alliance.

With the NDA holding 293 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J P Nadda are in active discussions to ensure a balanced representation of allies in the new government. This strategic move follows the June 4 election results, which saw the BJP losing its standalone majority for the first time since 2014, compelling reliance on allies to maintain governance stability.

