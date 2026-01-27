India-EU FTA is a new blueprint for common prosperity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:41 IST
India-EU FTA is a new blueprint for common prosperity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Ushers in New Era of Industrial Growth with Hindalco Launches
Pakistan and Myanmar: Reinvigorating Diplomatic Ties
Stellantis India Hails Landmark EU-India FTA as Growth Catalyst
India-Italy Ties Set for Transformative Growth: A Bilateral Renaissance
Trade is a crucial geopolitical stabiliser and fundamental source of economic growth: EU's Costa.