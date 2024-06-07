"We have 300 seats, will complete five-year term": Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar ahead of NDA MPs meeting

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to hold a meeting today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the NDA coalition will comfortably complete its five-year term at the Centre. "The government (NDA) will complete its 5-year term. We have around 300 seats so 100 per cent we will complete our term of 5 years. Everything is going to be fine," Ajit Pawar told ANI.

Ajit Pawar arrived in the national capital to attend the meeting of NDA scheduled for today. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs at the central hall of the Parliament, sources said.

The newly-elected MPs will also choose Narendra Modi as their leader ahead of oath taking likely on Sunday. As per the sources, discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance.

This comes after the NDA crossed the majority mark bagging 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJP managed to secure only 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally. Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India. "Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources. Earlier there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday. However, there is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)