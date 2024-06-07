Left Menu

Rishi Sunak's Early Departure from D-Day Commemorations Sparks Backlash

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced heavy criticism for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to return to the UK amidst an election campaign. He has since apologized, acknowledging his mistake. The event saw global leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden and King Charles in attendance, marking the 80th anniversary of the allied landings.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Friday for his early departure from D-Day commemorations in France on Thursday, following heavy criticism of his decision to return to the UK where he is fighting an election campaign.

"After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK," Sunak - who is struggling to win support from voters before the July 4 election - said in a post on X. "On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise."

World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's King Charles gathered in Normandy, northern France, to mark the 80th anniversary of the allied landings, a turning point in World War Two. Sunak spoke at a British-led event but delegated other duties to ministers including Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who was pictured with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a later memorial ceremony.

News reports said Sunak left the event early in order to conduct a television interview with a British broadcaster. Sunak's Conservative Party is lagging about 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls ahead of the national election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

