Political Dynamics Shift: Moody's Analytics on Coalition Government Impact

Moody's Analytics warns that reduced political stability and the need for consensus in a coalition government will slow decision-making and erode investors' confidence. The BJP's diminished strength, despite winning the Lok Sabha elections, requires a more inclusive governance approach. The effectiveness of the coalition's policies will shape India's economic future.

Updated: 07-06-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:32 IST
Moody's Analytics on Friday highlighted concerns over reduced political stability and the necessity for consensus-building in India's newly-formed coalition government, suggesting these elements could decelerate decision-making and dampen investor confidence in the short term.

In a post-election report, Moody's Analytics stated that the recent Lok Sabha election results herald a significant shift in parliamentary dynamics, with coalition partners gaining more influence and leverage in policy-making, leading to a more inclusive governance model.

'The BJP will need to employ negotiation and compromise to maintain a unified government. This will likely slow decision-making and could dilute some key policy initiatives,' the report titled 'India Election Review: Voters Force the BJP into Coalition Government', noted.

The BJP, despite winning 303 seats in 2019, secured only 240 seats in the 2024 elections. The BJP-led NDA coalition achieved 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, comfortably surpassing the majority benchmark of 272.

Moody's Analytics noted that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched a third term, the BJP's weakened position signifies a notable shift in the political landscape. The ability to forge new alliances will be critical for effective governance and economic steering in the coming years.

Moody's Analytics Associate Economist Aditi Raman mentioned that reduced political stability and inherent consensus-building in a coalition government could erode investor confidence in the near term.

The firm added that markets will scrutinize the new government's approach to enduring challenges like inflation, high unemployment, and socio-economic disparities. The coalition government's policy effectiveness in these areas will determine India's growth trajectory over the next five years, with the Union Budget serving as an early indicator of policy priorities, including infrastructure, manufacturing, and social services investment.

