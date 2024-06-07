Rishi Sunak: Sticking to Schedule Amid Criticism

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday his decision to leave D-Day events early should not be used for political gain and his travel plans had been set long before the start of a national election campaign. "The itinerary for this set of events was set weeks ago, before the election campaign even began, so I don't think it's right to politicise these things. I stuck to the itinerary that had been set for me as prime minister," Sunak told reporters.

"On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay longer, and I've apologised for that, but I also don't think it's right to be political in the midst of D-Day commemorations. The focus should rightly be on the veterans and their service and sacrifice for our country."

