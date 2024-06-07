Rishi Sunak: Sticking to Schedule Amid Criticism
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended his early departure from D-Day events, stating that his travel plans were made prior to the election campaign. He apologized for not staying longer but emphasized that the focus should remain on veterans' sacrifices, not political gains.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday his decision to leave D-Day events early should not be used for political gain and his travel plans had been set long before the start of a national election campaign. "The itinerary for this set of events was set weeks ago, before the election campaign even began, so I don't think it's right to politicise these things. I stuck to the itinerary that had been set for me as prime minister," Sunak told reporters.
"On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay longer, and I've apologised for that, but I also don't think it's right to be political in the midst of D-Day commemorations. The focus should rightly be on the veterans and their service and sacrifice for our country."
