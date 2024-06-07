Left Menu

Rishi Sunak: Sticking to Schedule Amid Criticism

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended his early departure from D-Day events, stating that his travel plans were made prior to the election campaign. He apologized for not staying longer but emphasized that the focus should remain on veterans' sacrifices, not political gains.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:20 IST
Rishi Sunak: Sticking to Schedule Amid Criticism
Rishi Sunak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday his decision to leave D-Day events early should not be used for political gain and his travel plans had been set long before the start of a national election campaign. "The itinerary for this set of events was set weeks ago, before the election campaign even began, so I don't think it's right to politicise these things. I stuck to the itinerary that had been set for me as prime minister," Sunak told reporters.

"On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay longer, and I've apologised for that, but I also don't think it's right to be political in the midst of D-Day commemorations. The focus should rightly be on the veterans and their service and sacrifice for our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024