Putin Highlights 'Friendly' Trade Dominance at Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that 'friendly' countries now constitute 75% of Russia's trade turnover. This statement was made during his speech at Russia's prominent annual economic forum in St Petersburg, underlining the shifting dynamics in international trade relationships.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:43 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that "friendly" countries accounted for three quarters of his country's trade turnover.
Putin made the remark at the start of a speech at Russia's showcase annual economic forum in St Petersburg.
