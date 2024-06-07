Left Menu

Putin Highlights 'Friendly' Trade Dominance at Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that 'friendly' countries now constitute 75% of Russia's trade turnover. This statement was made during his speech at Russia's prominent annual economic forum in St Petersburg, underlining the shifting dynamics in international trade relationships.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that "friendly" countries accounted for three quarters of his country's trade turnover.

Putin made the remark at the start of a speech at Russia's showcase annual economic forum in St Petersburg.

