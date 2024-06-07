Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM on June 12

Telugu Desam Party Leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju informed that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:41 IST
Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM on June 12
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju informed that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm. "Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on 12th June at 4.55 pm... It's a very pleasant moment for the people of Tamil Nadu, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated our leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Both our state leaders have shown a lot of respect towards Modi Ji. Of course, we need a lot of support from the Centre considering the destruction caused by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy," said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

When asked did TDP has placed any specific demands of ministries in PM Modi's cabinet. "I don't think so because that is not my subject to comment. But our party leader is not the kind of person who demands. I think by virtue of his good relations he can extract as much as he can but he never demands," said Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi is the "right leader at the right time" for India as he affirmed TDP's support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday. Naidu also proposed the name of Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister highlighting his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat and urged to never miss the 'good opportunity for India.'

"NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity," Naidu said while addressing the NDA MPs meeting at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building on Friday. "Now I proudly propose the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation. Through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat and through the collective efforts of NDA we can become a zero poverty nation that is possible only through Narendra Modi," he added.

He also invoked former Andhra Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao's vision of humanism comparing it with Narendra Modi's vision. "TDP is having relations with NDA, my leader and party founder, NT Rama Garu, always he has worked hard for the people and also he told clearly that I don't know isms I know one, humanism that vision Narendra Modi ji is making a reality for India," Naidu said. "This is the proudest moment in my life," he added.

Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and passed a resolution to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. According to sources, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9. (ANI)

