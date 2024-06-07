Modi's Constitutional Commitment: A Leader's Journey from Humble Beginnings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his dedication to the Indian Constitution, emphasizing its role in providing hope, strength, and dignity. Highlighting his own journey from poverty, Modi also expressed gratitude to the NDA allies for endorsing him as their leader, aiming for another term of development-oriented governance.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his unwavering dedication to the Indian Constitution, describing it as a source of hope, strength, and dignity for millions. Modi, often vocal about his humble beginnings, took to X to underscore the transformative power of the Constitution.
'Every moment of my life is dedicated to upholding the noble values enshrined in the Constitution of India given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,' Modi posted, sharing a photo of himself bowing to the Constitution in a Parliament meeting with his allies.
Citing the inclusiveness of the Constitution, he added, 'It is only due to the Constitution that a person like me, born into poverty and in a backward family, is able to serve the nation. Our Constitution gives crores of people hope, strength, and dignity.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Poverty Rate Soars to 44% Amid Economic Crisis: World Bank Report
SP, Cong families turned Purvanchal into region of mafia, poverty, helplessness: Pm Modi
"How poverty can be alleviated has been demonstrated by PM Modi:" Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
PM Modi addresses rally in UP's Mau, says families of SP, Congress had turned it into a region of mafia, poverty and helplessness.
Rahul Gandhi promises MSP and farm loan-waiver, says poor families would get Rs 1 lakh annually till they are brought above poverty line.