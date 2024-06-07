Left Menu

Modi's Constitutional Commitment: A Leader's Journey from Humble Beginnings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his dedication to the Indian Constitution, emphasizing its role in providing hope, strength, and dignity. Highlighting his own journey from poverty, Modi also expressed gratitude to the NDA allies for endorsing him as their leader, aiming for another term of development-oriented governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his unwavering dedication to the Indian Constitution, describing it as a source of hope, strength, and dignity for millions. Modi, often vocal about his humble beginnings, took to X to underscore the transformative power of the Constitution.

'Every moment of my life is dedicated to upholding the noble values enshrined in the Constitution of India given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,' Modi posted, sharing a photo of himself bowing to the Constitution in a Parliament meeting with his allies.

Citing the inclusiveness of the Constitution, he added, 'It is only due to the Constitution that a person like me, born into poverty and in a backward family, is able to serve the nation. Our Constitution gives crores of people hope, strength, and dignity.'

