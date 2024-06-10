Left Menu

Hunter Biden Declines to Testify in Federal Gun Charges Trial

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, will not testify in his criminal trial on federal gun charges. His defense attorney confirmed this decision in court on Monday. He agreed to a judge's instruction to the jury that they should not hold his non-testimony against him.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's defense attorney indicated in court on Monday that the U.S. president's son will not testify in his criminal trial on federal gun charges, CNN reported on Monday.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, agreed to allow the judge in federal court in Delaware to give an instruction to the jury that they should not hold it against him if he does not testify in the case.

