South Africa's Parliament Reshaped: Historic First Sitting Post-Election
South Africa's National Assembly will hold its first sitting following last month's historic election, where the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since ending apartheid. New lawmakers will be sworn in, and the Chief Justice will oversee the election of the speaker and deputy speaker before presiding over the presidential election.
South Africa's National Assembly will hold its first sitting after last month's election on Friday, when new lawmakers will be sworn-in, the office of the chief justice said in a statement.
The May 29 election saw the African National Congress lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since coming to power three decades ago at the end of apartheid. The lawmakers will take the oath of office in a ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre presided over by the country's top judge, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The chief justice will then preside over the election of the speaker of the National Assembly, who will oversee the election of the deputy speaker. Zondo will then take over again and preside over the election of the country's next president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
