Kerala Governor Declines Inaugural Invitation Amidst Political Tensions

In a significant political development, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has declined an invitation from the state government to inaugurate the Loka Kerala Sabha, a global platform for Keralites, scheduled later this week.

The decision was conveyed when Chief Secretary V Venu presented Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter to the Governor. Sources indicate that Khan, who has had contentious relations with the Left government, cited allegations by CPI(M) leaders and protests by student and youth activists against him.

Governor Khan questioned the change in the government's approach and noted the absence of similar invitations for other programs. The fourth Loka Kerala Sabha, intended to bring together Malayalees from around the world, will be held from June 13 to 15 at the Kerala Assembly complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)