Modi's Cabinet Shuffle: Key Ministers Retain Crucial Portfolios
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top four ministers have retained their key portfolios. New entrants include Shivraj Singh Chouhan for agriculture, J P Nadda for health, and Manohar Lal Khattar for power. Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan will continue in their current roles.
- Country:
- India
In a major reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured stability by retaining top ministers in critical portfolios. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar will continue to oversee home, defence, finance, and external affairs respectively, as per an official statement.
The Union Cabinet sees the induction of notable new faces: former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for agriculture and rural development, BJP president J P Nadda for health, and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for power. Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari will continue to serve as road transport minister, and Dharmendra Pradhan will retain his position in the education ministry.
Further, Kiren Rijiju has been shifted from the earth sciences ministry to parliamentary affairs, with Arjun Ram Meghwal staying on as law minister. Sarbananda Sonowal will continue to helm the shipping portfolio. The announcement came after Modi and 71 ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses Punjab Government of Misusing Funds
India's growth momentum will continue in 3rd term of Modi government: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code helped banks to recover from NPA: Nirmala Sitharaman
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan heads for massive victory in Vidisha, leads by over 8 lakh votes
LS Polls 2024:BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads from Vidisha with over 3 lakh votes