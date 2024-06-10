Modi's Cabinet Shuffle: Key Ministers Retain Crucial Portfolios

In a major reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured stability by retaining top ministers in critical portfolios. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar will continue to oversee home, defence, finance, and external affairs respectively, as per an official statement.

The Union Cabinet sees the induction of notable new faces: former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for agriculture and rural development, BJP president J P Nadda for health, and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for power. Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari will continue to serve as road transport minister, and Dharmendra Pradhan will retain his position in the education ministry.

Further, Kiren Rijiju has been shifted from the earth sciences ministry to parliamentary affairs, with Arjun Ram Meghwal staying on as law minister. Sarbananda Sonowal will continue to helm the shipping portfolio. The announcement came after Modi and 71 ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

