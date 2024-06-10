Omar Abdullah's Warning to NDA Allies: Beware of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has urged the NDA's key allies, TDP and JD(U), to be cautious of the BJP's 'Operation Lotus,' aimed at reducing their dependency. Abdullah highlighted the limited ministries given to allies and noted the INDIA bloc's acceptance of the current mandate while keeping future options open.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has issued a cautionary note to the two primary non-BJP constituents of the NDA government — the TDP and JD(U). Speaking in an interview with PTI, Abdullah warned that it would not be long before the BJP initiates 'Operation Lotus' to eliminate their dependency on these allies.
Abdullah pointed out that the limited number of ministries allocated to the allies is abysmal, suggesting that their own parties might be at risk. He also emphasized that the INDIA bloc, despite missing a chance to form a government, acted sensibly by acknowledging the people's mandate.
Addressing the potential for future alliances and the gains made by the opposition in key states, Abdullah also commented on internal power struggles within the BJP and the future role of the INDIA bloc in state elections.
