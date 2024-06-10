Left Menu

German Coalition Faces Election Setback, Urged to Rethink Strategy

The European election results have proven challenging for Germany's coalition parties, urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider their strategies. Scholz emphasized the concern over the rise of far-right parties and stressed the need for EU leadership to rely on a democratic majority from traditional parties.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:28 IST
German Coalition Faces Election Setback, Urged to Rethink Strategy
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European election result was bad for all of Germany's government coalition parties and the parties cannot go back to business as usual to win voters back, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday. "No-one is well advised to simply go back to business as usual," said Scholz said in a news conference in Berlin, adding that the gains far-right parties made are worrying and should not become normalised.

"We have to worry about that. You can never get used to it, and it always has to be the task to push them back again," he said. Scholz said was in favour of making a decision on the EU's leadership quickly, adding that the European Commission president must rely on a democratic majority of traditional democratic parties in the European Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024