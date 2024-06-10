Shivraj Chouhan Steps Up: From Madhya Pradesh CM to Union Agriculture Minister
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a four-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has recently been sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister. He met BJP elder LK Advani to seek blessings as he begins his role focusing on agriculture and rural development. This marks Chouhan's first entry into the Union Cabinet.
- Country:
- India
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a stalwart BJP leader and four-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, took a significant political leap as he was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister on Monday.
Following his swearing-in, Chouhan promptly visited BJP patriarch LK Advani in New Delhi, a move symbolically marking the commencement of his new national-level political journey. The meeting, described as a 'courtesy call' lasting around 20 minutes, highlighted Chouhan's deep-rooted connections within the party.
Chouhan has been entrusted with the crucial portfolios of agriculture and rural development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet. Known for his affectionate monikers 'mama' and 'paon-paon wale bhaiya', he continues to build his illustrious political career, now on the national stage.
