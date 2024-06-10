Shivraj Chouhan Steps Up: From Madhya Pradesh CM to Union Agriculture Minister

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a stalwart BJP leader and four-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, took a significant political leap as he was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister on Monday.

Following his swearing-in, Chouhan promptly visited BJP patriarch LK Advani in New Delhi, a move symbolically marking the commencement of his new national-level political journey. The meeting, described as a 'courtesy call' lasting around 20 minutes, highlighted Chouhan's deep-rooted connections within the party.

Chouhan has been entrusted with the crucial portfolios of agriculture and rural development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet. Known for his affectionate monikers 'mama' and 'paon-paon wale bhaiya', he continues to build his illustrious political career, now on the national stage.

