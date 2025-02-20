BJP's Commitment: Rs 2,500 Monthly Support for Delhi Women

Delhi's Chief Minister-designate, Rekha Gupta, has reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to offering a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women, fulfilling an electoral promise that seeks to surpass the Aam Aadmi Party's offer of Rs 2,100.

Gupta assured that the inaugural installment of the promised assistance would be deposited in beneficiaries' accounts by March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. She underscored the importance of adhering to the BJP's electoral pledges, marking it as her primary focus.

The BJP celebrated a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats and thereby ending the AAP's decade-long administration. Gupta, an experienced political figure and former Delhi University Students' Union president, will officially assume her role as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures.

