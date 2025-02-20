Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm: A Historic Return for BJP in Delhi

In a landmark political changeover, Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers are set to take the oath at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The event, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies the BJP's return to power in Delhi after a hiatus of 26 years.

Rekha Gupta, who was named as Leader of the House in the 8th Delhi Assembly following a BJP legislature party meeting, will lead the charge as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi. Her team's first tasks may include implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna and the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, as hinted by party insiders.

Gupta, a first-time MLA and a figure with deep roots in the BJP and RSS, triumphed over AAP's Bandana Kumari to capture the Shalimar Bagh seat by over 29,000 votes in recent elections. She follows in the footsteps of pioneers like Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

