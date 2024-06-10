Malawi's Vice President Missing After Plane Goes Off Radar
A military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others went missing after losing radar contact. The aircraft, departing from Lilongwe, failed to land at Mzuzu International Airport. President Lazarus Chakwera has initiated a search operation and canceled his trip to the Bahamas.
A military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others went missing Monday, according to the president's office.
The plane departed from the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to land at Mzuzu International Airport, approximately 370 kilometers to the north. Aviation authorities lost contact 45 minutes into the flight when it 'went off radar,' stated the office of Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera.
In response, President Chakwera has ordered an immediate search operation and canceled his planned trip to the Bahamas.
