Left Menu

Malawi's Vice President Missing After Plane Goes Off Radar

A military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others went missing after losing radar contact. The aircraft, departing from Lilongwe, failed to land at Mzuzu International Airport. President Lazarus Chakwera has initiated a search operation and canceled his trip to the Bahamas.

PTI | Blantyre | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:39 IST
Malawi's Vice President Missing After Plane Goes Off Radar
vice president
  • Country:
  • Malawi

A military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others went missing Monday, according to the president's office.

The plane departed from the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to land at Mzuzu International Airport, approximately 370 kilometers to the north. Aviation authorities lost contact 45 minutes into the flight when it 'went off radar,' stated the office of Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera.

In response, President Chakwera has ordered an immediate search operation and canceled his planned trip to the Bahamas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024