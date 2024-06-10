Left Menu

Peru's Ex-President Pedro Castillo Faces an Extended Pretrial Detention

Peru's Justice Department has extended the pretrial detention of former President Pedro Castillo by 14 months. Castillo faces charges of rebellion, abuse of authority, and disrupting the peace following his ousting after attempting to dissolve Congress in late 2022, which led to deadly protests affecting the mining sector.

Pedro Castillo
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's Justice Department said on Monday it has extended by 14 months the pretrial detention of jailed former President Pedro Castillo, who is charged with rebellion, abuse of authority and disrupting the peace.

Castillo was ousted from office and arrested after his attempt to dissolve Congress in late 2022, setting off months of deadly protests that hit the key mining sector in the copper-rich country.

