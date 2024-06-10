Haryana Congress Challenges BJP's Minority Status, Urges Governor's Intervention

In a significant political development, the Haryana Congress reiterated its stance on Monday, declaring the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government to be in the minority and lacking the moral authority to continue in power.

Addressing the media after a Haryana Congress Legislature Party meeting, party leader Deepender Singh Hooda asserted that the minority government should either resign voluntarily or be dismissed by the governor, with a call for fresh elections.

'This government is in the minority because it lacks the requisite numbers,' Hooda stated, pointing out that three Independent MLAs had withdrawn support last month. The Congress had previously demanded the BJP's resignation on moral grounds, outlining that the current administration not only lacks adequate legislative numbers but also public trust.

