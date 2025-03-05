Portugal Faces Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Montenegro's Minority Government in Jeopardy

Portugal is on the brink of another political upheaval as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro announces plans to put his minority government to a confidence motion. This move comes amid allegations connected to a family-owned consultancy firm accused of improperly benefiting from government contracts.

Montenegro declared the need for political clarity in the face of opposition tactics and expressed readiness for elections, although such a scenario is not preferred. The opposition, comprising the Socialists and Chega, holds enough seats to potentially topple the government.

History suggests that confidence motions rarely succeed in dismantling Portuguese governments, with only one such instance since 1974. However, should the motion fail, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa may be compelled to dissolve parliament and call for elections.

